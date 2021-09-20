News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

New Banksy-style mural adds to town's crop of street art

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:10 PM September 20, 2021   
New Banksy-style figure St Peter's Road Great Yarmouth

A new figure wearing a gas mask has appeared on the wall of a house close to St George's Primary School potentially linking the bus stop dancers in Admiralty Road and the Banksy stable at Merrivale. - Credit: Liz Coates

A new mural in the style of Banksy has cropped up in Great Yarmouth.

The image has appeared on the corner of St Peter's Road and Standard Place and shows a child wearing a gas mask - a signature Banksy image - and cuddling a soft toy.

New Banksy style art in Great Yarmouth

A new mural has appeared on the corner of Standard Place and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

Derek Tennyson, who lives nearby, said he saw the work in progress on Friday (September 17) evening.

The artist, he said, was also wearing a gas mask by way of disguise, and took around five hours to complete the image while people strolled along the busy thoroughfare linking King Street to the seafront, apparently taking little notice.

He said he had no idea who it was but stood and watched for a while "just in case" it was Banksy, the anonymous artist having already publicly declared his was the hand behind a series of images and installations across Norfolk and east Suffolk last month.

Emo 'collaborates' with Banksy

Great Yarmouth artist Emo added cuddly bears to the arcade claw mural in Gorleston which was later confirmed by the artist on Instragram as a genuine Banksy. - Credit: Liz Coates

The image bears the tag of Emo Raphiel Astoria, a well-known local artist whose additions to the Gorleston arcade-claw Banksy were announced as a "collaboration."

You may also want to watch:

The logo of arts organisation Reprezent is also present on the corner building.

The artist tweeted on Sunday claiming responsibility for the work, saying: "This building was one of many damaged from the WW2 air raid in Great Yarmouth just off St Peters Road: Standard Place."

Banksy style art work in Great Yarmouth

Eagle-eyed festival goers spotted a new mural during Great Yarmouth's Out There Festival. An eyewitness said he saw a man in a gas mask painting it on Friday night. - Credit: Liz Coates

Most Read

  1. 1 Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse
  2. 2 Rovers return? New landlords relaunch village pub with parties and Sunday lunches for dogs
  3. 3 A47 closed due to two-car crash at Acle straight
  1. 4 Acrobats and falcons wow crowds at the Out There Festival
  2. 5 Norfolk beach ranked among world's top tourist attractions
  3. 6 Do you recognise this man?
  4. 7 'It's a big pain' - Third river crossing work leaves businessman frustrated
  5. 8 Trainee probation officer shared intimate photos with convicted murderer
  6. 9 9 of the best places to go fishing in Norfolk
  7. 10 Inquest date set for Gorleston woman found on beach

A passer-by who said he often worked in the area but had never seen it before said: "Maybe someone will chop off that bit of wall. It is very clever."

Among those spotting the image was Gareth Lewis of Norwich.

He was visiting the town over the weekend for the Out There Festival when he chanced upon it.

The semi-retired businessman who posts an image every day on Facebook as a hobby said he was always on the lookout for things to feature.

Although it had an Emo tag he said he still liked to think it could be Banksy as it was more in his style.

Banksy cocktail in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth mixologist Gail Smith has created a Banksy cocktail to celebrate the artist's impact on the town, now home to four works as part of his 'Spraycation.' - Credit: Gail Smith

Banksy sparked  a whirlwind of interest when a string of street art popped up overnight. The elusive artist finally declared he was behind the "Spraycation" on Instagram.

Since then Great Yarmouth Borough Council said it was commissioning artwork by two professional street artists in locations around the town and nearby Gorleston as part of an art trail that includes the four Banksy murals.  

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Homes in Queen Anne's Road, Great Yarmouth, being demolished to make way for the third river crossin

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Progress on long-awaited bridge

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
race

Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?

Anthony Carroll

person
Taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth believe it is to easy to get a license from the borough council. Pict

Finding it hard to get a taxi in Great Yarmouth? Here's why

Anthony Carroll

person