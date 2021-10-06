New Lidl supermarket planned for former college site

Published: 1:55 PM October 6, 2021

The opening day for Trafalgar College, the first new high school for 50 years in Great Yarmouth.September 2016.Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Discount supermarket Lidl is looking to open a store on the site of a former college.

Residents in Southtown have received leaflets outlining details of the scheme that would sweep away the former Trafalgar College buildings and see a store and and car park go up in their place.

The German chain already has a supermarket in Pasteur Road a stone's throw away, approved in 2004.

Leaflets explaining what Lidl is proposing for the former Trafalgar College site in Great Yarmouth have been distributed among residents. - Credit: Anne Edwards

According to the leaflet access to the "attractive" new store would be off Thamesfield Way.

The close to 1,300 sq m store will stock the full range of Lidl products and have an in store bakery. Under the plans there will be 136 parking spaces, and two electric vehicle charging spaces.

Proposed opening times are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10-4pm Sundays.

Lidl has circulated details of its proposed store on the former Trafalgar College site in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Anne Edwards

It is billed as "a clean and new" shopping experience, which will be "environmentally efficient."

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed Lidl had been in contact with officers but that it was "early days."

No planning application has been submitted but, if one comes forward, it would be subject to the usual consultation process.

Engaging with the public by delivering leaflets to homes about the planned new store was often a tool used by developers that could help to inform the planning process, the spokesman said.

The site has been vacant since 2018, when Trafalgar College merged with Great Yarmouth High School to form Charter Academy.

Trafalgar College, part of the Inspiration Trust academy chain, announced in January 2016 it planned to move into the empty Perenco site in Thamesfield Way.

The new free school opened with 88 Year 7 students, with a plan to grow as the children moved through the school taking them to year 12 and 13.

However, a year later a public consultation was launched on the merger of the two schools, with all children being based at Salisbury Road - a move which faced strong opposition.

All pupils moved from Thamesfield Way to Charter in Salisbury Road at Easter 2019.

The Inspiration Trust said the site had not been part of its estate since 2020.

Meanwhile Lidl is bidding for another new store at Links Road in Gorleston.

In June Lidl said it had earmarked 12 new locations across Norfolk and Waveney to build new stores, including two in Great Yarmouth.