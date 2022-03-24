Firefighters confirm no one hurt in Great Yarmouth pub fire

A large fire ripped through the roof of a vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth Wednesday evening - Credit: Supplied

No one was in the Great Yarmouth pub which caught fire yesterday evening, fire crews have confirmed.

The former Haven Bridge pub was destroyed by the blaze on Wednesday at about 8pm, with up to 60 fire firefighters trying to extinguish the fire.

On Thursday morning, inspectors said they were unable to rule out people being trapped inside the building, however in an update this evening Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it believes all people have now been accounted for.

Fire fighters check for hot spots at the Haven Bridge pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

A spokesman said: "All persons believed to be living in the Haven Bridge pub building have now been accounted for. Norfolk Fire Service continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

"Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s building control team is assessing the building alongside a surveyor working on behalf of the tenant, to establish the extent of the damage and the safety of the structure."

Scaffolding will be put in place to stabilise the building and protect the public this evening and tomorrow morning.

Fire fighters check for hot spots at the Haven Bridge pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth after the fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

While this work takes place Haven Bridge and surrounding roads will remain closed.

A diversion is in place from Pasteur Road to the Gapton Hall roundabout, across the A47 Breydon Bridge, Acle New Road, and North Quay.

The outbound side of the bridge closest to Matalan remains open for pedestrians.

Subject to completion of the scaffolding and further safety inspections, the bridge is expected to reopen to traffic in both directions tomorrow afternoon.

The spokesman added: "We thank the public for their patience during disruption to traffic.

"People travelling by car to Great Yarmouth tomorrow morning are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible, and to consider parking outside of the town centre, such as at Fuller’s Hill or on the seafront to minimise traffic to the affected areas."