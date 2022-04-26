Body of dog which drowned in Broads retrieved

The body of Tasha - the Staffordshire bull terrier who drowned in the Broads on Saturday - has been retrieved by a diver. - Credit: Courtesy of Julie Scaum

The body of a dead dog has been recovered from the Norfolk Broads following an outpouring of support on social media.

Tasha, a brown and white Staffordshire bull terrier, drowned in the Broads on Saturday after she fell in the water.

Owners Linda and Pete Langridge were on holiday from York with Ms Langridge's sister, Julie Scaum.

On Tuesday, Ms Scaum, 57, said a man volunteered to dive near where the dog was last seen, after the family appealed on social media for help in retrieving Tasha's body.

Linda and Pete Langridge, from York, have been travelling in the Broads. - Credit: Courtesy of Julie Scaum

The diver was able to find the dog's body and brought it back to the family.

Ms Scaum said the family wanted closure.

She said: "When we saw her, it was like a load off our shoulders.

"It was like she'd come back to us."

The boat which Linda and Pete Langridge have been sailing on the Broads. - Credit: Courtesy of Julie Scaum

Ms Scaum thanked everybody who contacted with help and said the family "couldn't thank the diver enough".

Tasha will be cremated at a vets in Wroxham and her ashes will be going home with the Langridge family when they return to York at the end of the week.