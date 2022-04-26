Body of dog which drowned in Broads retrieved
- Credit: Courtesy of Julie Scaum
The body of a dead dog has been recovered from the Norfolk Broads following an outpouring of support on social media.
Tasha, a brown and white Staffordshire bull terrier, drowned in the Broads on Saturday after she fell in the water.
Owners Linda and Pete Langridge were on holiday from York with Ms Langridge's sister, Julie Scaum.
On Tuesday, Ms Scaum, 57, said a man volunteered to dive near where the dog was last seen, after the family appealed on social media for help in retrieving Tasha's body.
The diver was able to find the dog's body and brought it back to the family.
Ms Scaum said the family wanted closure.
She said: "When we saw her, it was like a load off our shoulders.
"It was like she'd come back to us."
Most Read
- 1 Person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following Yarmouth crash
- 2 Family's desperate search for answers after death of bricklayer
- 3 New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants
- 4 Bomb squad called in after failed sniffer dog digs up live grenade
- 5 Burgh Castle home sells for almost £1.3m
- 6 Man, 28, left with life-threatening injuries after electric bike crash
- 7 Trim trail and new play spaces coming to urban housing estate
- 8 Cruisers stuck on Norfolk Broads could take days to free after rescue
- 9 A look back at Docwras Rock Shop in Great Yarmouth through the decades
- 10 Faster internet on the way as telecoms exchange granted permission
Ms Scaum thanked everybody who contacted with help and said the family "couldn't thank the diver enough".
Tasha will be cremated at a vets in Wroxham and her ashes will be going home with the Langridge family when they return to York at the end of the week.