Free Christmas Day meals at town's Minster church
- Credit: Archant
People who are lonely or struggling to make ends are being invited to attend a free Christmas Day meal event at a Great Yarmouth landmark building.
Invitations are now open for people to attend the Open Christmas Great Yarmouth at Minster event.
Due to limited spaces only 110 people can attend the event, which had to be scaled back last year due to Covid.
The event at the Minster starts at 11.30am with a traditional Christmas lunch being served from 12.30pm.
Tea, coffee, soft drinks, and biscuits are available all through the event, which ends at 3pm.
Organisers say transport can be provided if possible and they are also on the look out for volunteers to help run the event.
To book a place and for further information, such as booking free transport, and to enquire about volunteering visit www.openchristmasgreatyarmouth.org
People who can not book online can call Dave on 07917 490223.
Most Read
- 1 Experienced diver died after bolting to surface of lake
- 2 Time to vote for the Mercury awards finalists
- 3 Plans for Yarmouth industrial area slammed by regeneration pioneer
- 4 Garden centre's late night Christmas shopping boost
- 5 Looking back at Britain's oldest holiday camp in Norfolk
- 6 Broads' pub to reopen for Christmas after £150,000 makeover
- 7 'I will rip your head off' - Scale of abuse shop staff face revealed
- 8 Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash announced for new festival at estate
- 9 Investigation launched after blaze at former cafe
- 10 Mobile pizza business opens new restaurant along village's river