Free Christmas Day meals at town's Minster church

People who are lonely or struggling to make ends are being invited to attend a free Christmas Day meal event at a Great Yarmouth landmark building.

Invitations are now open for people to attend the Open Christmas Great Yarmouth at Minster event.

Due to limited spaces only 110 people can attend the event, which had to be scaled back last year due to Covid.

The event at the Minster starts at 11.30am with a traditional Christmas lunch being served from 12.30pm.

Tea, coffee, soft drinks, and biscuits are available all through the event, which ends at 3pm.

Organisers say transport can be provided if possible and they are also on the look out for volunteers to help run the event.

To book a place and for further information, such as booking free transport, and to enquire about volunteering visit www.openchristmasgreatyarmouth.org

People who can not book online can call Dave on 07917 490223.