No charges after owner returned from circus to find car dangling
- Credit: Bethany Goodrum
The owner of a car found hanging over the promenade at Great Yarmouth will not face charges, police have confirmed.
Speculation has been rife over social media since student Bethany Goodrum shared a picture of a red Peugeot dangling over the prom near Wellington Pier, its front tyres in the sand.
A police spokesman confirmed officers had been called to the scene.
A statement said: "We received a call at 5.47pm on Boxing Day from someone reporting that they had seen a Peugeot 208 car 'hanging over the edge' of the promenade over the sand.
"Officers arranged recovery of the vehicle and the owner returned to the location of their vehicle at 7.30pm after spending time at the town’s circus."
She confirmed no arrests had been made and that there would be no further action.