Beach proposal couple share images of colourful wedding
- Credit: Mary Doggett of ETT Photography
A couple whose romantic beach proposal drew thousands of reactions on social media have tied the knot in style.
Exactly ten weeks after Krushal Patel, 37, proposed to Casey Murray, 33, on the sands at Gorleston the pair exchanged vows at a colourful Indian ceremony.
In a break from tradition Mr Patel took charge of the arrangements booking the venue, and sending out the invites ahead of the big day which saw the bride and groom and many of the guests donning authentic Indian dress.
Mr Patel, branch manager at A-Plan insurance in Norwich, said the day could not have gone any better after a stressful few weeks complicated by Covid.
"After the proposal we knew we wanted to get married sooner rather than later so we had three or four weeks to enjoy the engagement and then went into wedding planning mode.
"It was quite easy to get the venue, catering and photographer and we have a lot of good friends who were happy to help, it was more the little bits that were stressful.
"The actual wedding itself was so welcome when it came round.
"We have had so many nice responses from people," he said.
"It was just perfect considering how little time we had to organise it.
"A lot of people have had a very difficult time and I appreciate there has been a lot of sadness.
"I am thankful for all the good things that have come for me this year."
The couple exchanged vows at a waterside ceremony at The Boathouse, in Ormesby, which mixed elements of the Indian and British services.
The groom, having made his own big entrance in a sports car, was met by the bride's family and taken to the "mandap", the wedding stage, while Miss Moore arrived by boat and was shielded from view until she sat down next to him.
The ceremony involved walking round a fire, as well as some fun ceremonial games.
"There was colour everywhere," he said. "It is very different culturally."
The wedding saw them marry in front of around 100 guests with the bride's daughter Daisy, aged nine, as a flower girl.
The couple, who live in Gorleston, are planning to honeymoon in the new year.