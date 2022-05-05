News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Shake up of summer bus routes in Great Yarmouth sees one route axed

James Weeds

Published: 5:46 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 5:55 PM May 5, 2022
One of the three 'open toppers' that will take passengers between Great Yarmouth and Hemsby

The 1C open-top Clipper service will have more buses this summer. - Credit: First Bus

There will be a shake up of bus routes in Great Yarmouth which will see two summer services improved and one route axed.

More buses are being added to the number 8 route - which goes from James Paget University Hospital to Caister - and the open-top Clipper service which runs from the Pleasure Beach to Hemsby in the summer.

The number 3 - which linked Vauxhall Holiday Park to the town's train station and Market Gates - will not be returning this summer.

Russ Smith, operations manager at First Great Yarmouth, said: “We are focussing on improving our number 8 service by adding a bus into the frequency to improve reliability.

"We are also adding another open-top bus to our 1C fleet to run every 15 minutes along the seafront and every 30 minutes to Hemsby Beach."

Mr Smith said the number 3 will not be returning "due to very low demand".

The East Norfolk Transport Users Association has voiced its disapproval over the axing of the number 3 route.

ENTUA has contacted Norfolk County Council about having a subsidised service from the holiday camp to the town centre.

Great Yarmouth News
Hemsby News

