10 petrol station prices in the Great Yarmouth area
- Credit: James Weeds
The rise in fuel prices is starting to slow across Great Yarmouth borough, but the average price of both types of fuel has still increased.
However, compared to last week, prices have either stayed the same or increased by a couple of pence per litre.
On Wednesday at around 10am, we visited 10 petrol stations around the town and surrounding areas to see what prices are.
From the stations we visited, the average price of unleaded was 167.96 - last week, the average cost was 162.46 - and the average of diesel was 178.3 - whereas last week the average price was slightly lower at 177.16.
From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.
Caister Road, BP
Unleaded - 169.9
Diesel - 185.9
Southtown Road, Esso
Unleaded - 164.9
Diesel - 178.9
White Horse, Esso
Unleaded - 165.9
Diesel - 179.9
Northgate Street, Jet
Unleaded - 165.9
Diesel - 179.9
Tesco
Unleaded - 165.9
Diesel - 177.9
South Quay, BP
Unleaded - 164.9
Diesel - 179.9
Southtown Road, BP
Unleaded - 164.9
Diesel - 179.9
St Nicholas Road, Shell
Unleaded - 161.9
Diesel - 175.9
Morrison’s Bradwell
Unleaded - 162.7
Diesel - 178.7
ASDA
Unleaded - 162.7
Diesel - 174.9