10 petrol station prices in the Great Yarmouth area

Morrison's petrol station in Bradwell was selling unleaded for 162.7 and diesel for 178.7 on Wednesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

The rise in fuel prices is starting to slow across Great Yarmouth borough, but the average price of both types of fuel has still increased.

However, compared to last week, prices have either stayed the same or increased by a couple of pence per litre.

On Wednesday at around 10am, we visited 10 petrol stations around the town and surrounding areas to see what prices are.

Although the sign was not working at the Shell garage on St Nicholas Road on Wednesday morning, the price at the pump said unleaded was 161.9 and diesel was 175.9. - Credit: James Weeds

From the stations we visited, the average price of unleaded was 167.96 - last week, the average cost was 162.46 - and the average of diesel was 178.3 - whereas last week the average price was slightly lower at 177.16.

From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.

Caister Road, BP

Unleaded - 169.9

Diesel - 185.9

Southtown Road, Esso

Unleaded - 164.9

Diesel - 178.9

On Wednesday morning, the price of unleaded at the White Horse Esso was 165.9 while the cost of diesel was 179.9. - Credit: James Weeds

White Horse, Esso

Unleaded - 165.9

Diesel - 179.9

Northgate Street JET was selling unleaded at 165.9 and diesel for 179.9 on Wednesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Northgate Street, Jet

Unleaded - 165.9

Diesel - 179.9

Tesco

Unleaded - 165.9

Diesel - 177.9

At BP on South Quay on Wednesday morning, the price of unleaded was 164.9 and diesel was 179.9. - Credit: James Weeds

South Quay, BP

Unleaded - 164.9

Diesel - 179.9

Southtown Road, BP

Unleaded - 164.9

Diesel - 179.9

St Nicholas Road, Shell

Unleaded - 161.9

Diesel - 175.9

Morrison's petrol station in Bradwell was selling unleaded for 162.7 and diesel for 178.7 on Wednesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Morrison’s Bradwell

Unleaded - 162.7

Diesel - 178.7

ASDA

Unleaded - 162.7

Diesel - 174.9