Great Yarmouth's open top bus services are back on the road this summer, starting on May 22. - Credit: First Eastern Counties

It's the perfect way to see Great Yarmouth's seafront.

Great Yarmouth's open top buses will soon be back on the road for the 2022 season, with a bigger fleet and more frequent services.

From Sunday, May 22, First Eastern Counties 'Clipper Cabriolet' buses will be ready to transport locals and holidaymakers around the key resorts and attractions of the east coast.

The open top buses travel from the Golden Mile to Caister and Hemsby. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

This year there will be more buses than before, with services running daily up to every 15 minutes along the Golden Mile, and up to every 30 minutes to Caister, Scratby and Hemsby.

Open-top services operate from around 9am every morning until around 6pm, apart from during the school summer holidays when evening buses will continue running until around 10pm.

Having run three 'open-toppers' for the first time last summer on the route running between Hemsby beach and Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, this season will see a further three 'cabriolet' buses join the fleet.

This will double the number of buses to and from Hemsby, and provides four buses per hour along Great Yarmouth's seafront.

Passengers can take in the sights along the seafront from Great Yarmouth to Hemsby from the open air upper decks. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Contactless payments are available on-board. Fares include unlimited all-day travel for a group of up to five people (maximum two adults aged 20+) costing £7 between Seashore Holiday Park and the Pleasure Beach and £12 for travel on the full open top service, as well as all other First Eastern Counties buses anywhere along the east coast.

Passengers will also be able to buy a 'summer special' 5-day group ticket, allowing unlimited travel on both the open-toppers and all First Eastern Counties buses on the east coast for £40 over five consecutive days.

Tickets can be bought on board the bus or on the First Bus app.

A passenger enjoying one of the 'Clipper Cabriolet' buses in Great Yarmouth in May 2021. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

David Jordan, marketing manager at First Eastern Counties, said: “We are delighted that the popularity of our brand new open top service in 2021 has allowed us to enhance it even further this year, with more frequent buses, evening services in the peak summer holiday season and a great range of ticket deals for passengers.

“For our local communities it will again provide a fun experience and convenient link to other locations along the coast where many people visit throughout the summer season.”















