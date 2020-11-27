Great Yarmouth bridge working again after months of problems

Published: 9:18 AM November 27, 2020

Haven Bridge is closing overnight tonight (November 23) for test lifts. Picture shows a previous incident when it failed to close properly Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

After four successful test lifts and a week of "extensive monitoring", a troublesome coastal bridge is now fully operational.

Haven Bridge, crossing the River Yare in Great Yarmouth, is once again able to operate as of November 26.

Due to electrical issues, the 90-year-old bridge has been unable to lift for months, causing difficulties for boaters needing to pass through.

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth, was fully operational as of November 26 - Credit: Archant

Overnight closures and test lifts have occurred throughout November for maintenance and repeated test lifting.

Government funding of £1.2m has been secured by the county council to upgrade the bridge’s mechanical and electrical equipment, and this larger scheme is programmed for later this financial year.

Norfolk County Council said upgrading to modern standards would resolve many issues caused by ageing and failing equipment.

The bridge is managed by Peel Ports.