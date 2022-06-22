Survey warning ahead of £50m roundabout improvements

Survey work is being carried out ahead of action to make changes at the Vauxhall and Harfrey's roundabouts in Great Yarmouth.

Under the plans, which could cost up to £50m, both roundabouts will be redesigned taking account of the impact of the third river crossing.

An additional bridge will also be built over the railway line as you approach Vauxhall roundabout from the A47.

National Highways says some of the work will be noisy and warns of traffic lights and lane closures "from time to time."

Proposals for Vauxhall Roundabout in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: National Highways

It says the ground investigation work will give engineers a clearer picture of the type of soil, rock, and groundwater ahead of any construction.

So far contractors have cut back vegetation.

Tests including acoustic surveys, strength tests, and soil sampling, will now be carried out up to 40m below the ground under Vauxhall roundabout.

The surveys are expected to be completed by the end of August with the majority of the work taking place during the day.

Traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum and access to properties, the A47 (in both directions), the railway station, Asda, Brewers Fayre, Premier Inn, and Vauxhall Holiday Park will be maintained throughout.

The Vauxhall Roundabout. - Credit: James Bass

The main construction work, subject to planning approval, is scheduled to begin in 2024 with the improved junctions opening to traffic in 2025.

Project manager Eddie Vasquez, said: “We know from consultation with local people how much these improvements are needed, particularly when you get the surge of visitors in the summer enjoying everything Great Yarmouth has to offer.

“The ground survey works are vital in ensuring we can deliver the improvements which will see congestion eased and safety improved.

“We have taken a great deal of care to keep disruption to a minimum, but with a significant project like this we cannot avoid it completely and I apologise in advance for any inconvenience our work causes.

"I am though confident the long-term improvements we deliver will be worth any short-term disruption.”

For more information on this scheme you can visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/a47greatyarmouth

To read about work to improve the A47 corridor, follow: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/a47corridor