Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave

Travellers have broken through industrial fencing to make camp at the Iron Duke in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

A small group of travellers that set up camp at a landmark pub has been handed a deadline to leave.

As of Tuesday (July 26) two caravans and one other vehicle were parked at the Iron Duke in Great Yarmouth.

It is understood they arrived over the weekend, removing industrial fencing to enter the site.

The pub is in the hands of Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust which is scoping out funding to give it a new lease of life.

Trust chairman Bernard Williamson said the trust had been working with the authorities including the police, and that the group had been told to leave by Friday.

He said inside the pub all utilities including water and electricity had been turned off.

It was Grade II listed in 2017 thanks to the efforts of the Friends of Iron Duke group united by their passion for the building.

Travellers were also reported on private land in Fenner Road near the Nelson Monument in Great Yarmouth, but have now moved on.







