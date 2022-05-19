Tyson Fury is making a comeback to Gorleston

Tyson Fury following victory over Dillian Whyte with Promoter, Frank Warren (right) at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022. - Credit: PA

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is coming back to Gorleston seafront.

This summer, the 'Gypsy King' is returning to give thanks to those who stuck by him throughout his illustrious career which has seen him claim 32 wins and only one draw.

Tyson Fury will be heading to Gorleston to meet fans in person. - Credit: Supplied

Presented by Goldstar Promotions, the popular boxer will be making a special appearance at Gorleston's Ocean Room on Saturday, June 25.

Event organiser Leon Docwra said: "It's great Tyson is taking time out of his busy schedule to come to see the people of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

"He's coming back to give thanks to the people who were there for him throughout his bad times and good times."

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire. - Credit: PA

Mr Docwra said Tyson had personally told him when he comes to places like Gorleston and sees the response from the crowd, "it lifts him up".

"We've done a few shows with Tyson before and I couldn't do any of them without the support of the people from the area," Mr Docwra said.

"It will be a special night as the people from Yarmouth will be able to meet the man face to face.

"It's great news for the people of the town. Tyson wants to pay homage to those who have stuck by him throughout his troubled times and the low part of his career to when he climbed back to the top of the mountain.

"Tyson and his dad absolutely love coming to Great Yarmouth and they're treated with respect, which is why they're coming again."

John Fury, Tyson's father, has also visited Great Yarmouth and Gorleston before. - Credit: Supplied

This event will be the third time Tyson has come to the town, previously appearing in 2016 and 2018.

In 2016, Tyson attended a Q and A event at the Ocean Room while he was taking some time away from the ring.

During one of his visits to the town, Tyson made a lasting impression on retired Cliff Hotel employee Linda Mitchell.

"He was lovely," Mrs Mitchell said.

"He took some money out of his own pocket to give to this little girl to go buy some sweets.

"He was just a normal human being."

He will be appearing at the Ocean Room on June 25.

For more information, call Leon Docwra on 07796 352450.