More than 40 Ukrainian refugees and hosts mark country's independent day
- Credit: GYBC
Ukrainian people living in Great Yarmouth celebrated their country's independence day with their hosts and civic leaders this week.
August 24 marked six months since Russia’s invasion and 31 years since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Around 40 people, including guests and hosts from the Homes for Ukraine programme, marked the occasion at Munchies cafe on Great Yarmouth’s seafront on the day.
The event saw the community stand for the Ukraine national anthem and a prayer for the nation, as well as sharing traditional Ukrainian cuisine, surrounded by the national flag and sunflowers.
Alona Prykhodina gave a speech giving thanks for the generosity of the Great Yarmouth community.
"I am very glad we can share this day with all of you," she said.
"It’s very sad we all meet because a war broke out in Ukraine. Great Britain has become our main friend and supporter in this difficult time.
“I arrived four months ago and during this time I have received great help from the state and the people of this country. I want to say a big thank you from all Ukrainians in this area. You opened your house and your hearts to Ukrainians.”
Munchies owner Mark Allen, who is a host within the scheme, said he was delighted to help guests find friends so far away from home.
“We saw what was happening in Ukraine and we were in a position and with the space to help, so we volunteered to host a guest. It’s not always been easy - for us or the guests - but we are happy to do it.
“When we first had our guest the local councils were holding drop-in sessions at Great Yarmouth Library to share information and support but it was obvious as soon as two Ukrainian people were together they wanted to talk and meet socially."
Council leader Carl Smith said: “In Great Yarmouth we have long had lots of people from different countries and cultures. And we want to help people feel welcome and be part of our local community.
“It is really difficult for our Ukrainian guests who have had to leave their homes and loved ones behind, without knowing when they might see them again. It has been fabulous to spend time with them today.”