News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:44 AM February 20, 2021    Updated: 12:14 PM February 20, 2021
Homes in Southtown Road Great Yarmouth earmarked for demolition

A Victorian row of houses called 'Brighton Terrace' is being torn down to make way for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing, a lifting bridge. - Credit: Liz Coates

Houses that stand in the way of Great Yarmouth's new £121m bridge are days away from being torn down.

A terrace of 10 houses in Queen Anne's Road and a block of nine (148-156) in Southtown Road are all boarded up and their gardens are being stripped away.

Houses demolished in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth

Signs of recent occupation include an NHS rainbow displayed in a window to spread cheer and support during the pandemic. - Credit: Liz Coates

Some bear the signs of recent occupation with NHS rainbows looking out from living room windows - the last families having moved out as recently as December.

Lisa Manning, a domestic supervisor at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital whose home was compulsory purchased by Norfolk County Council a decade ago, said it was sad adding: "I loved my house in Southtown and the memories we had."

An artist's impression of Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing.

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. - Credit: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

So far the homes have been "soft-stripped" with wrecking teams set to move in and flatten them at the end of next week.

The houses in Southtown Road have a date stone of 1873 proclaiming them "Brighton Terrace."

Homes demolished for third river crossing Great Yarmouth

A date stone records the terrace of large homes was built in 1873 and named 'Brighton Terrace.' - Credit: Liz Coates

You may also want to watch:

The third river crossing is billed as among the county council's "most significant" infrastructure development.

It will link the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river and is due to be operational by early 2023.

Construction work began last month, with more than 50 local employment and training opportunities being created by the main contractor BAM Farrans, a statement said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pair of 'long-time' cocaine dealers sent to jail
  2. 2 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
  3. 3 Message in a bottle full of post-Covid wishes washes up on Norfolk beach
  1. 4 'An absolute no-no': Warning over people digging into dunes
  2. 5 Hospital pays £25,000 damages and £14,000 costs over patient's death
  3. 6 Care home bid for seaside bungalow
  4. 7 Exhibits including Nelson's hair face uncertain future as museum emptied
  5. 8 Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton
  6. 9 Council announces revised date for green bin collection
  7. 10 Shipwreck exposed by erosion on Norfolk beach

Martin Wilby, the county council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, hailed the activity and said the new crossing would make it much easier for people living and working in the borough to get around and provide crucial support to the town’s key industries.

Houses stripped out for Yarmouth's third river crossing

Houses in Queen Anne's Road have been stripped out and prepared for demolition to make way for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing due to open in early 2023. - Credit: Liz Coates

Southtown Road homes Yarmouth face wrecking ball

A terrace of Victorian homes in Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, is days away from demolition. - Credit: Liz Coates

Queen Anne's Road homes demolished for third river crossing

Houses in Queen Anne's Road are being prepared for demolition to make way for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing. - Credit: Liz Coates

"This is more important than ever now as we seek to help Norfolk’s economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

A government contribution of £98m was confirmed in November 2020 following the conclusion of a year-long development consent order process.

Work includes the upgrading of William Adams Way and the construction of a new roundabout. 

An artist's impression of Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing.

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023. - Credit: BAM Farrans/ Norfolk County Council

A pedestrian diversion will be in place throughout the works and the finished project will see a number of walking and cycling improvements, including the installation of a new pedestrian crossing on William Adam Way.

A temporary 30mph speed restriction will be in place along William Adams Way  for the duration of the project.

The  homes in Queen Anne's Road will be the first to be demolished.

Brighton Terrace in Southtown Road Great Yarmouth demolished

The process of tearing down homes to make way for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing has begun. - Credit: Liz Coates

Queen Anne's Road homes in Southtown are being pulled down

Houses in Queen Anne's Road which until recently looked out onto a community garden are being bulldozed to make way for Great Yarmouth's third river crossing. - Credit: Liz Coates



 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Big wheel Great Yarmouth

Giant 200-passenger wheel heading to seafront

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Stepshort Belton

Long-awaited work to begin on 'nightmare' road in Belton

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus