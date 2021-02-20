'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge

Published: 11:44 AM February 20, 2021 Updated: 12:14 PM February 20, 2021

Houses that stand in the way of Great Yarmouth's new £121m bridge are days away from being torn down.

A terrace of 10 houses in Queen Anne's Road and a block of nine (148-156) in Southtown Road are all boarded up and their gardens are being stripped away.

Some bear the signs of recent occupation with NHS rainbows looking out from living room windows - the last families having moved out as recently as December.

Lisa Manning, a domestic supervisor at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital whose home was compulsory purchased by Norfolk County Council a decade ago, said it was sad adding: "I loved my house in Southtown and the memories we had."

Great Yarmouth's vision for a Third River Crossing, for which construction will begin in 2021 and be finished by 2023.

So far the homes have been "soft-stripped" with wrecking teams set to move in and flatten them at the end of next week.

The houses in Southtown Road have a date stone of 1873 proclaiming them "Brighton Terrace."

The third river crossing is billed as among the county council's "most significant" infrastructure development.

It will link the A47 at Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and the enterprise zone on the other side of the river and is due to be operational by early 2023.

Construction work began last month, with more than 50 local employment and training opportunities being created by the main contractor BAM Farrans, a statement said.

Martin Wilby, the county council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, hailed the activity and said the new crossing would make it much easier for people living and working in the borough to get around and provide crucial support to the town’s key industries.

"This is more important than ever now as we seek to help Norfolk’s economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

A government contribution of £98m was confirmed in November 2020 following the conclusion of a year-long development consent order process.

Work includes the upgrading of William Adams Way and the construction of a new roundabout.

A pedestrian diversion will be in place throughout the works and the finished project will see a number of walking and cycling improvements, including the installation of a new pedestrian crossing on William Adam Way.

A temporary 30mph speed restriction will be in place along William Adams Way for the duration of the project.

The homes in Queen Anne's Road will be the first to be demolished.

