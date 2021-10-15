News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Nine out of ten tourists would recommend Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Published: 12:01 PM October 15, 2021   
Visit Great Yarmouth

The 15 miles of sandy beaches brought most pleasure for visitors, which were mainly families – with 5pc intergenerational families. - Credit: Visit Great Yarmouth

Nine out of 10 visitors to Great Yarmouth would recommend the town to their friends and family, a survey has found.

New research from Visit Great Yarmouth highlights that 90pc of the town's visitors between June and September 2021 would recommend Yarmouth as a tourist destination, with 86pc rating their overall enjoyment as "high" or "very high".

Visit Great Yarmouth

Nine out of 10 visitors to Great Yarmouth this summer would recommend it as a tourist destination to family and friends. - Credit: Visit Great Yarmouth

Some 450 face-to-face interviews - which were conducted with visitors on the seafront, the town centre, in Hemsby, Caister, Winterton and Gorleston - showed that the highest satisfaction came from their beach and coastline experience.

The top three activities for visitors were eating out, walking and visitor attractions.

Of the 450 people questioned, seven out of ten were staying overnight, with the rest being day-trippers.

More than 80pc of visitors came from Essex, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Kent, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Lincolnshire, and most day visitors came from Norfolk and Suffolk.

Visit Great Yarmouth

Visit Great Yarmouth conducted 450 face-to-face interviews with visitors of the town over the summer. - Credit: Visit Great Yarmouth

The average spend of visitors was £37.39 per person per night and £190.66 per trip, with overnight visitors spending over five nights away from home on average.

Daily expenditure on accommodation, eating out, shopping, entertainment and travel averaged at £46.24.

Visitors mostly stayed in holiday parks - with two in five people using serviced accommodation including 24pc in Bed and Breakfasts and 15pc of people staying in hotels.

Self-catering accommodation made up half of all stays, with static caravans and chalets accounting for 31pc of all accommodation used.

79pc of people rated their quality of accommodation service as good or very good.

Visit Great Yarmouth

Just over 80pc of visitors came from the east of England, Midlands and south east. - Credit: Visit Great Yarmouth

Visit Great Yarmouth chair, Lyndon Bevan, said: “When people come to Great Yarmouth they enjoy its good food and great beaches.

“There is room to grow visitor numbers all year round and that’s when people are looking for our heritage, galleries, cycling and other activities.

“To hear that 90pc of people would recommend Great Yarmouth as a visitor destination gives us clear data to put us in a good place going forward."

Visit Great Yarmouth stated that returning visitors are key for the town.

Last month, George Bennett, who lives in Rutland, marked his 75th successive year holidaying in Great Yarmouth.

George Bennett

George Bennett has holidayed in Great Yarmouth every year for the last 75 years - Credit: Danielle Booden

