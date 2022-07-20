Great Yarmouth firefighters tackled open fires into the night

Norfolk Fire and Rescue declared a major incident on Tuesday following more than 70 call-outs in the county. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Firefighters in Great Yarmouth dealt with four blazes as a major incident was declared in Norfolk due to the record-breaking heatwave.

As soaring temperatures hit Norfolk on Tuesday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue declared a major incident after receiving more than 70 call-outs.

A field fire in Hopton closed the A47 on Tuesday as plumes of thick smoke covered the carriageways. - Credit: Trevor Fuller Photography

Following a fire in a large crop field by Hopton, Great Yarmouth firefighters were called out to another three incidents in the evening.

Crews were called out to Peggotty Road to attend a fire in the open at 6.55pm, while another crew was called to Frederick Road in Gorleston at 6.59pm to extinguish a fire at an outbuilding.

At 8.27pm, teams were then called to Jellicoe Road, as another fire in the open broke out.

Earlier in the day, as temperatures soared to 38C, Norfolk Fire and Rescue tackled a blaze at a large crop field in Hopton, which resulted in part of the A47 being closed from 3pm until 7pm.

Crews tackled the blaze for several hours as the blaze covered two hectares of land with crops and bales alight.