What we know about the Haven pub fire so far
- Credit: Big Sky Photo
Here is what we know so far about the devastating blaze that gutted a landmark Great Yarmouth pub and led to traffic mayhem.
The blaze took hold at the vacant Haven Bridge pub, opposite the Matalan store along Bridge Road, from around 8pm on Wednesday, with smoke and flames pouring from its roof.
Onlookers were lining the riverside near to Haven Bridge as firefighters tackled the blaze with the building's roof appeared to be totally gone by 9.15pm.
The worst of the fire appeared to be over by 9.45pm although crews stayed on scene.
At one point up to 60 firefighters and two aerial platforms were working to extinguish the fire which was visible from the A47 Acle Straight.
On Thursday morning firefighters were still at scene, with Bridge Road and Haven Bridge Road closed - leading to traffic chaos all day.
In the morning it was clear the roof was completely destroyed, the upper floor had collapsed and there were fears the dangerous structure could lead to further properties being evacuated.
The fire service said there were still hot spots more than 12 hours after the fire was reported and fire crews were still unable to enter the building.
On Thursday night the fire service confirmed all persons were accounted for.
On Friday it was revealed by by the borough council in a statement that the pub building had been used as an illegal house of multi occupancy and earlier in the month had been served a prohibition notice by the fire service.
Friday also saw scaffolding in place to try and make the fire ravaged structure safe as the fire investigation continued.
On Friday afternoon Bridge Road and Haven Bridge finally re-opened to traffic.
On the same day the leaseholder of the building Martin Bennington expressed his shock at what had happened and said he felt sick to the stomach at seeing the devastation.