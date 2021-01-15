Published: 5:30 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM January 15, 2021

Residents of a seaside village have strongly objected to plans to convert a redundant telecoms building into a holiday home.

The proposal would see a single-storey premises on Low Road in Winterton redeveloped and extended, with plans for a two-storey, three-bedroom house with a metal roof and parking spaces for two cars.

The former utility building, currently vacant, used to hold telecommunications and data equipment for Virgin Media.

According to a document supporting the application, Cambridgeshire-based developer NorCam Properties Ltd says the proposal would improve the visual environment and bring money into the village.

At least 12 neighbours disagree, and have objected to the plans, raising concerns about the condition of Low Road, as well as the abundance of holiday lets and second homes already in the area.

One resident said there are "far too many holiday lets in the village already" and another asked: "Hasn't Winterton got sufficient holiday accommodation?"

if it was a residential home, and if Low Road was improved, I wouldn't have a problem.

Neighbours also said that Low Road is in poor condition, a narrow and unmade mud track, used mainly by ramblers, horse riders and cyclists, and could not cope with the significant increase in traffic.

A resident commented: "The road is a public byway but maintained by residents. It is not a through road and is access for the residents and the horse fields.

"The holidaymakers would be using the road and it would be unfair to local residents to maintain the road due to increase in traffic."

Another claimed the road is "already abused by holidaymakers as a turning space or free carpark".

A decision, to be made by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, was initially due by December 28 last year, but the application is still pending.

A previous bid to convert the building into a single storey dwelling was refused.