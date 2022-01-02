Mercury awards: Banksy's visit to borough named moment of the year

An elusive street artist who weaved his magic in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston has triumphed in our new Mercury Awards.

Banksy has won the award's moment of the year category with his Great British Spraycation stunt.

Over the summer Banksy pitched up in the borough and left behind a mural of dancers on a bus stop roof in Great Yarmouth's Admiralty Road, an amusement arcade crane and a girl on a dinghy on Gorleston seafront, and altered a miniature stable at Merrivale Model Village.

The Banksy graffiti art in Merrivale Model Village. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Borough council leader Carl Smith said: "We were all taken by surprise when Banksy descended on the borough but it was great to be part of his ‘spraycation’ and to see the massive reaction his artworks got right across the country.

"His paintings also cheered us all up at a time when we really needed it.

"Like Fire on The Water they are a reminder that art and culture doesn’t have to be stuffy and boring.

People enjoying the Banksy graffiti art on Lower Promenade in Gorleston - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It also helped draw attention to some of the home-grown artists and groups we have in the area, like Freshly Greated, Originalprojects and Reprezent.

"Great Yarmouth has a rich heritage and a really vibrant cultural scene that we want to support and develop for the future.”

The runners-up of the moment of the year category in the Mercury awards were the Out There Festival and Fire on the Water.

The Mercury Awards saw hundreds of votes sent in - Credit: Archant



