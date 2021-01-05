'If you are in need, don't wait' - council plea over lockdown helpline

Published: 4:25 PM January 5, 2021

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is writing to all residents telling them where they can get help under lockdown 3. Council leader Carl Smith has urged people to call the helpline if they are in need. - Credit: James Bass/Ella Wilkinson

A council has said it plans to write to every household in its district signposting where to find help as tough new restrictions are imposed under Tier 5.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council says a wide range of support is available to residents and that each household will receive a letter telling them how to access it.

In the meantime anyone with concerns is being asked to call its helpline on 0344 8008020 or complete the online form available via the website at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus.

Carl Smith, the council leader, said: “We have seen sharp rises, locally, regionally and nationally, in Covid infection rates in recent days, and the Government’s response of imposing a nationwide lockdown and raising the alert level highlights that we all must take this very seriously and heed the fresh call to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“As a community, we have pulled together well over the last 10 months during very difficult times, and it is more critical than ever that we all continue to play our part by following the lockdown rules consistently to help control this more infectious Covid variant and minimise hospital admissions, to protect ourselves, protect others and protect Great Yarmouth.

"We are now only allowed to go out for very limited purposes, so if it’s not essential then please stay at home.

"When you do have to go out, please keep socially distancing, wear a face covering where required and avoid mixing with those from other households, either inside or outside.

"Exercise should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside the local area.

“While these are challenging times for everyone, please be assured that a wide range of multi-agency support is still available for all residents, such as if you need help with accessing food, medicine or other essentials, or are struggling financially as a result of coronavirus, including the requirement to self-isolate."

He went on to say a letter would be sent to all households, adding: "If you are in need then please don't wait. Call the helpline and remember you do not have to be classed as shielding to access support."







