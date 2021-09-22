News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Bid for shop in end-of-terrace house refused

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 4:24 PM September 22, 2021    Updated: 5:17 PM September 22, 2021
Grocery shop bid for house in St George's Road Great Yarmouth

The house at 13 St George's Road was bidding to host a shop. - Credit: Google Maps

A proposal for a grocery store in a little-used room in a house has been rejected by planners.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had been asked to consider an application to site a shop at 13 St George's Road, next to the former Art College building.

According to papers the conversion involved a large domestic storage room to the right of the front door which was little-used.

Several neighbours objected saying there were enough convenience stores in the area and another was not needed.

13 St George's Road Great Yarmouth grocery store bid

A house which flanks Nelson Road Central in Great Yarmouth has had a bid to host a grocery store turned down by planners. - Credit: Google Maps

Concerns were also raised about anti-social behaviour, noise, and parking. One person said they supported the proposal.

Another added: "All it will do is encourage more drunks and more anti-social behaviour which is already rife in this area.
"It's gotten worse in the eight years I have been here, to the point I have to lock my door even when at home."

Refusing the application borough council officers said they were also concerned about the impact on people living in the house which is divided into flats, and the effect on the conservation area.

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gorleston Beach has been ranked within the top 10 percent of attractions across the world.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk beach ranked among world's top tourist attractions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
race

Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?

Anthony Carroll

person
Peter Doidge, owner of Peter Doidge Car Audio and Performance Center on Southtown Road in Great Yarm

'It's a big pain' - Third river crossing work leaves businessman frustrated

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth believe it is to easy to get a license from the borough council. Pict

Finding it hard to get a taxi in Great Yarmouth? Here's why

Anthony Carroll

person