Gorleston FC manager leaves role with immediate effect

Scott Butler seen with new season signing Liam Jackson - Credit: Gorleston FC

Gorleston FC's manager Scott Butler has left the club with immediate effect.

Scott Butler had spent a total of 19 years at the Greens and helped them secure promotions and win nine trophies in his time there.

Last season the club was promoted after winning the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division with Butler acting as a joint manager with brother Ricci.

Last year's celebration as Gorleston won the league - Credit: David Hardy

The Greens have lost all four Isthmian League North Division games so far this season and sit 19th out of 20 in the league table.

They were also knocked out of the FA Trophy by Coggleshall Town on penalties.

Butler tweeted about the decision for him to leave the club on Thursday, saying he was "disappointed with the timing" so early on in the season.

He said: "Sadly after 19 years at the club last night Gorleston and myself parted ways.

"I'm proud of the 7/8 years managing the club."

He said his best footballing moment was the final game of last season at Emerald Park when the club lifted the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division title amid a pitch invasion.

Action from Gorleston FC's away game to AFC Sudbury - Credit: David Hardy

He went on to thank Tony Nash, who had been with him from the start, and the club's supporters.

Butler said there was off the pitch issues over training facilities and injuries to players.

He also said he could never have imagined steering the club through the leagues from Anglia Combination 5 South to the Isthmian North league.

A statement from the club said: "The club would like to place on record its sincere gratitude for his time and effort representing the club.

"We recognise and appreciate Scott’s contribution to the management team winning the Thurlow Nunn title last season.

Action from the FA Trophy game - Credit: David Hardy

"The board have and always will act in the best interests of the club and at this stage of our project we feel a change is needed."

Last season's title win saw the Greens beat Lakenheath 2-0 with Butler saying at the time: "To take Gorleston up to the next level is really special."

The Greens are currently playing their home games at Crown Meadow, the home of fellow Isthmian League North Division team Lowestoft Town.