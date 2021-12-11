They are behind you! Hotel backs panto dance group

The young dancers from NabJab with the Imperial Hotel's Grant Smith and Gavin Dean as Widow Twanky - Credit: Gavin Dean

A landmark Great Yarmouth hotel has stepped in to spread some Christmas cheer by sponsoring a town hall pantomime.

The Imperial Hotel is sponsoring Aladdin, which is being performed between December 23 and January 2 and is staged by GD Creatives, run by Gavin Dean.

The money will be used to support the show's young dancers from the town's NabJab Dance Studios by funding rehearsal space and costumes.

Grant Smith, Imperial Hotel operations manager, said he felt it was a great opportunity to help support young performers in the region.

He added: “We have worked with Gavin and his team on a variety of events at the hotel and when he approached us about sponsoring he explained all of the money will go towards the junior dancers.

"So we were very happy to help, many of the young ones have had a lot to deal with over the past year so it will be great to see them back on stage this Christmas.”

It will be the sixth time NabJab Dance Studios has teamed up with GD Creatives for a pantomime.

Jennifer Dunnell, from NabJab Dance Studios, said: “The support from the Imperial Hotel has been an early Christmas present for us.

"During the lockdowns we continued as many virtual activities as we could to help keep them all connected, but this will be a very important production for us. We can't wait to hear the laughter and cheers from the wings."

Mr Dean, who is playing Widow Twanky in the show, said: “NabJab has been a part of our panto family for many years.

"As this has been a very tough year for us in events and entertainment the support from the Imperial Hotel has meant we can provide rehearsal space and costumes for the group.

"With this being a new venue and our first show back in town in nearly four years it is great to see local business supporting us."

Tickets are still available for most dates for the pantomime at Great Yarmouth Town Hall.

They can be bought from www.GreatYarmouthPanto.com or by calling 01493 846151 Monday to Friday between 10am-3pm.



