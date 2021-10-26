More than 31,000 tickets sold for Fire on the Water

Published: 6:32 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 7:14 PM October 26, 2021

Jessica Coppins at the opening night of Fire on the Water - Credit: Danielle Booden

Grab your tickets while you can!

That is the message from the delighted organisers of Great Yarmouth's latest seafront attraction - Fire on the Water.

Launched last Thursday, the immersive event is a night-time trail through the Venetian Waterways with spectacular fire displays, eye-catching light shows and animated characters.





As of Monday night, 31,482 tickets had been sold for Fire on the Water, with all slots taken up until October 31.

The event, organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Out There Arts, runs until November 6.

Joe Mackintosh, director of Out There Arts said: “The audience response has been incredible, people are blown away by how amazing it is and ticket sales are exploding.

"Now people have seen what’s there they are stunned by the quality and the variety, the word-of-mouth buzz about it is really going.

"This is world-class stuff - it’s a must-see at an incredibly cheap entry price and if you don’t go, you’re missing out.”

“Bringing together dynamic and dramatic outdoor dance and acrobatic performances, hypnotic water projections, light installations and a night-time fire show, this will make unforgettable entertainment, all taking place during October half term.

"This boost of increased visitor footfall during October and November will support local business, improving our town’s economic resilience.

“Building on Out There Art’s reputation for producing artistically diverse, high quality, accessible events, plus the enormous popularity of Out There Festival, it is envisaged Fire on the Water will be able to draw in a large volume and broad spectrum of new and existing audiences and visitors from local, regional and national locations.”

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England said he had enjoyed the Fire on the Water experience.

He said: “We had a fantastic time. It’s clear that Great Yarmouth’s cultural scene is on fire.

"It’s a brilliant event full of incredible ambition and craftsmanship and everyone should go.”

There will be a ‘Relaxed Night’ on Wednesday, November 3 to accommodate young people and adults with autism and other sensory sensitives. For more details about the night email Jacob@outtherearts.org.uk.

Tickets can be purchased at outtherearts.org.uk/fire-on-the-water



