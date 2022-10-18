Town to host two big Christmas markets and lights switch-on with fireworks

The Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre is back at the Minster. - Credit: Supplied by Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership

A Norfolk town will mark the start of the Christmas countdown in style with two three-day festive markets and a lights switch-on with fireworks.

The Great Yarmouth Christmas Fayre will take place in the Minster Church of St Nicholas from Friday, December 2 until Sunday, December 4.

There will be more than 30 stalls selling crafts, gifts and food.

On the Friday is the Christmas lights switch-on at the Market Place at 7pm, with fireworks set off from the roof of the Market Gates Shopping Centre.

The fair, organised by the Great Yarmouth Town Centre Partnership, will be open 10am to 8pm on Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday with free entry.

A Norwegian choir will also be performing a carol concert in the Minster on Saturday night, with tickets on sale soon.

At the same times as the Minster fair, another three-day Christmas market, organised by Great Yarmouth Town Council, will run at the Brewery Plain Car Park in a marquee.

This will also have 30 stalls and visitors will be able to buy hot food and drink too.



