Teenager Storm to take stage in Cliff Richard show

A teenager will be treading the boards in her hometown of Great Yarmouth when she performs in a summer show featuring Cliff Richard hits.

Storm Pilkington, 18, is among the cast of Summer Holiday, a stage musical of Cliff Richard’s famous 1960s road trip movie.

It is being performed in Great Yarmouth's Sr George's Theatre between Tuesday, August 23 and Saturday, August 27.

Being a part of the ensemble, and having a cameo role as a bride, is a dream come true for the teenager who has autism and is hoping to study performing arts when she goes to East Coast College next month.

Storm Pilkington (second from left) on a bus promoting the show - Credit: Prominent PR

Storm is part of the adult drama group St George’s Theatre, where she also volunteers, helping with tasks including stewarding.

Her roles for the group have included Killer Queen in a musical production of We Will Rock You and a witch in Trial by Water.

Storm said: “I auditioned for the part but wasn’t really expecting to get it. My family are so proud and I am really enjoying being in the show.

“It is amazing and I particularly like the togetherness when we are all on stage. My favourite song is the title tune Summer Holiday.”

Storm, who lives in central Yarmouth, is a former pupil of the John Grant School at Caister which caters for pupils with complex needs, including severe learning difficulties, Autistic Spectrum Disorder and profound and multiple learning difficulties.

Summer Holiday will be performed at the St George's Theatre - Credit: Prominent PR

Her proud family will be seeing her take to the stage twice on the show's tour, which visits Reydon, near Southwold, and Sheringham before coming to St George’s from August 23 to 27.

St George’s director Debbie Thompson said: “Storm is amazing and she is a great inspiration to other young people who face similar challenges. We are so proud of all she is achieving.

“It’s wonderful to see her as part of this professional company. The show is such a feel-good musical and everyone in the audiences will be smiling, singing and dancing along with Storm."

The show is being staged by Theatre on the Coast in partnership with Sheringham Little Theatre. Tickets for the St George’s shows are available from the theatre's website at www.stgeorgestheatre.com or from the box office on 01493 331484.