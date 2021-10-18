News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Award-winning Halloween event returns to Great Yarmouth this half term

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:39 PM October 18, 2021   
Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach Fairground Fights 2 October half term 27-31

Fairground Frights is back this year at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach this half term - Credit: TMS Media

An award-winning Halloween event is returning to Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach this half term.

Fairground Frights will be open next week offering visitors "more chills and thrills" than last year's successfully spooky event.

Due to high demand the event will run for five consecutive nights this year from Wednesday, October 27 to Sunday, October 31.

Dead-eyed scare actors at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach. Its Fairground Frights Halloween event spoo

Dead-eyed scare actors at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach last year - Credit: Archant

The Pleasure Beach has teamed up with UK scare event director Ben Woodward who will help bring scary spirits and petrifying poltergeists to life among the rides and attractions.

James Jones, Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach joint director, said: "Last year, the screams and laughter summed up how much people loved the chance to be part of Fairground Frights.

"We are keeping the theme but extending it with some new scares and attractions as well as the popular scary set-pieces of last year."

The Workshop attraction will feature sinister tales from Great Yarmouth's past, bringing to life criminal investigations and murders which have happened in the town over the last 100 years.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their scariest costumes and Halloween-themed food and drink will be available.

A busy Pleasure Beach on the opening night of Fairground Frights Picture: Archant

Lots of people attended the award-winning event last year - Credit: Archant

The debut Fairground Frights was a great success last year beating the likes of Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventure at the ScareCon Awards.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach joint director Aaron Jones added: "When I lived in America, Halloween was a time for family and friends to get together and make memories.

"All of us here at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach wanted to bring that experience to this side of the Atlantic."

Other Halloween events happening in Great Yarmouth include the All New Halloween Spooktacular at the Hippodrome Circus, the Annual Halloween Hoot at Hirsty's Family Fun Park and a special Halloween event at the Merrivale Model Village in Marine Parade.

Tickets for Fairground Frights cost £19.50 each. The event is recommended for visitors aged 10 years and over.

Tickets are available to book via Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach's website.

