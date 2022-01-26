News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Gorleston food club looking to move to bigger premises

James Weeds

Published: 10:59 AM January 26, 2022
Google image of the area and Julie Woods

The Shrublands Community Food Club, based inside the Youth and Adult Centre, is looking to relocate to a bigger unit onsite as manager Julie Woods said it is already outgrowing its current premises. - Credit: Google

A food club in Gorleston has been so popular with the community, it is looking to move to a bigger premises.

Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre on Magdalen Way - home of Shrublands Community Food Club - could have a new building expanding what is on offer for members.

The not-for-profit food club, which officially opened in December, operates on a token system where members use a top-up card to manage their budgets better.

Manager Julie Woods said: "The food club is going very well and that's why we need to expand.

"We're already outgrowing our current site inside the Youth and Adult Centre and we want to extend what we can offer our members.

"We want to put all parts of the food club together and keep the Youth and Adult Centre separate so we can still provide other services there."

Mayor Adrian Thompson and Julie Woods.

Julie Woods (riight) with mayor Adrian Thompson at the official opening of Shrublands Community Food Club in December. - Credit: James Weeds

If accepted, the plans will see Shrublands Community Food Club move into a mobile unit in the car park, providing double the space for customers, staff and storage.

The plans for the building include ramped access, heating an air conditioning.

For more information on the food club, visit their website.

