Great Yarmouth seafront restaurant wins travellers' choice award

Nearchos "Chico" Agathokleous in front of his restaurant on Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Supplied

A restaurant on Great Yarmouth seafront has won a popular review website's Travellers' Choice award for 2022.

Chico's Restaurant on Marine Parade has been selected as one of the top 10pc of restaurants in the world by reviewers on Tripadvisor.

The review site describes its Travellers' Choice award as "favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond" and is based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a year.

A spokesperson for Chico's Restuarant said: "We are very proud to be named Traveller's Choice for this year.

"To maintain the quality of our food, we use our own fishermen for fresh lobsters, seabream, seabass and fresh crab claws. And we use a local butcher for our steaks, lamb chops and other meat products.

"We are a family-run business, and we are very appreciative of the trade and support we have from locals and returning holiday customers.

"We will continue to support local traders and our town."

