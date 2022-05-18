News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Things to do

All the fun of the theatre returns to Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:00 AM May 18, 2022
Dancers on stage.

All Singing, All Dancing: Gorleston Pavilion will be putting on the Summer Showtime to audiences throughout the summer. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion

A summertime spectacular has made its way to an historic theatre on Gorleston seafront.

The Gorleston Pavilion - which celebrated its 120th anniversary last year - began hosting the return of its Summer Showtime at the beginning of May, with weekly performances showcasing a new "high energy" production every Tuesday until October.

A Jazz singer on stage

All That Jazz: Singing, dancing and comedy is on offer at Gorleston Pavilion every Tuesday throughout the summer. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion

With a variety of song, dance and comedy, Summer Showtime has a full cast ready to dazzle guests with what is promised to be a fabulous night of seaside entertainment.

Norfolk double act Nigel "Boy" Syer and Olly Day will be treading the boards accompanied by Tracey Parker-Harris, Aaron Bolton and the Showtime Dancers.

Showtime Dancers on stage

Spectacle: The Showtime Dancers will be performing every Tuesday throughout the summer at Gorleston Pavilion. - Credit: Gorleston Pavilion

Gorleston Pavilion Theatre's charity trustee Alex Youngs said: "This year’s show is a colourful and fast-paced spectacle that is full of laughs.

“Come along and enjoy a drink at your candlelit tables with waiter and waitress service throughout the show."

Performances are on every Tuesday at 7:45pm from May through to October 18. 

Tickets are available at pavtheatre.com or by calling the Box Office on (01493) 662832.

