5 of the best places to spot celebrities in and around Yarmouth

Video

Stephen Merchant along Great Yarmouth seafront for filming of Fighting with My Family. - Credit: Nick Butcher

From beaches to a nightclub, here are the places you are most likely to spot a celebrity in and around Great Yarmouth.

Film crews on Great Yarmouth seafront for Fighting with My Family. - Credit: Nick Butcher

1. Great Yarmouth seafront

With its golden sandy beach, two piers, and range of attractions, Great Yarmouth's seafront is a popular filming location.

In recent years this has included Stephen Mulhern for his In for a Penny game show and Portuguese actor Nuno Lopes, who starred as Boxer in the hit Netflix series White Lines, to film Provisional Figures.

In 2017, Stephen Merchant was spotted at the seafront when it became the backdrop to the film Fighting with My Family which he directed.

Himesh Patel, Joel Fry and director Danny Boyle outside The Pier Hotel in Gorleston. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

2. Gorleston Beach

Just along the coast, Gorleston Beach is another good place to spot celebrities and film crews.

In 2018, Lily James and Himesh Patel were among the stars that came to the town to film Danny Boyle's film Yesterday inspired by The Beatles.

The Pier Hotel was used for the concert scene and 6,000 extras descended upon the beach as the audience.

Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

3. Ocean Room, Gorleston

Also in Gorleston, the Ocean Room live music and club venue has recently hosted reality stars Pete Wicks and Alex Bowen for meet and greets.

In February 2020, Rag'n'Bone Man made a surprise appearance at Jools Holland-inspired event The Room as his dad, who lives in the town, is friends with the organiser.

Ashley Roberts leads a dance in the gazebo on The Real Dirty Dancing - Credit: C4

4. Fritton Lake

Fritton Lake on the Norfolk and Suffolk border is a popular spot for celebrities holidaying in the area with its cosy cabins and cottages.

Last year, famous faces including TV presenter Anthea Turner, Lee Ryan from Blue, and Marnie Simpson from Geordie Shore spent time there filming the E4 reality show The Real Dirty Dancing.

It was presented by Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

Yarmouth Comic Con 2021. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

5. Great Yarmouth Comic Con

This annual event returns for 2022 over the jubilee weekend from June 4 to 5 at Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

It will feature celebrity guests including Colin Baker, Nicola Bryant, Christopher Biggins, and Andrew Lee Potts alongside props from Harry Potter, Doctor Who, and much more.

Buy tickets at gycomiccon.co.uk