Ho-ho-ho! A Christmas Market is coming to Gorleston

A Christmas Market will be based in Gorleston ahead of this year's Christmas light switch on. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Festive treats, warm wooden chalets and a postbox direct to Santa Claus are all on offer at this year's Gorleston Christmas Market.

Taking place from Friday, November 18, the Christmas Market in Priory Gardens will be a three-day celebration of Yuletide, which will conclude with the Christmas light switch on taking place on the High Street.

Inside Priory Gardens, decorated wooden chalets will be filled with festive treats such as food and drinks, arts, crafts and gifts. And there is still time for businesses to book a place.

FLASHBACK: Gorleston High Street's Christmas light switch on. - Credit: Nick Butcher

There will also be a giant postbox for children to send their Christmas wish lists straight to Lapland.

The Christmas Marker will be open from Friday, November 18 until Sunday, November 20 from 10am until 4pm. From 5pm on Sunday, the High Street will have more Christmas stalls all in time for the light switch on, which will be followed by a firework display.

For more information on having a stall at the Gorleston Christmas Market, visit www.visitgreatyarmouth.co.uk/whats-on/christmas/gorleston-christmas-market