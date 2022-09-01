Asylum seekers are housed at seafront hotel

Asylum seekers are being housed at the Hotel Victoria - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Dozens of asylum seekers are being housed at a Great Yarmouth hotel in a Home Office-led scheme.

It is believed that more than 50 asylum seekers have been or will be housed at Hotel Victoria just off the seafront.

On Wednesday night councillors at Great Yarmouth Borough Council were given a briefing about the asylum seekers being moved into the hotel, which is located on King's Road.

It is believed the move is part of a wider Home Office plan involving asylum seekers being sent to Norwich, Blackpool and Skegness.

The Hotel Victoria on Kings Road in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The Home Office, which is responsible for housing asylum seekers and their care and support, would not comment on the Great Yarmouth hotel accommodation plan.

But a spokesman added: "We are dealing with an unprecedented increase in asylum cases but despite this we continue to ensure that the accommodation provided is safe, secure and leaves no one destitute.

“The Home Office does not comment on operational arrangements for individual hotels.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council would not provide an official comment on the move.

Norfolk County Council said it was ready to offer support to agencies involved in housing the asylum seekers.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Norfolk County Council is standing by to support other agencies, fulfil our statutory duties, and signpost support.”

Hotel Victoria's website no longer allows people to book any rooms.

The hotel was contacted for a comment.

In June controversial plans to house asylum seekers on the edge of a former Norfolk RAF base were dropped by the Home Office.

The scheme would have seen Jaguar House, which was once part of RAF Coltishall, brought back into use for 12 months as an 'initial assessment centre' for up to 180 asylum-seeking men.