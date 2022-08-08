Dream comes true for 21-year-old Belton businessowner

Colby Brown's dreams have come true as she gets set to open her very own hair and beauty salon in Gorleston. - Credit: Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge

Ever since Colby Brown was a little girl, she had always wanted to have her own hair salon.

Now the Belton 21-year-old is about to celebrate the grand opening of her hair and beauty lounge close to Gorleston's bustling high street.

Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge, on Baker Street, will have its grand opening on Thursday from 6.30pm. Miss Brown has invited customers old and new, as well as nearby residents and other hairdressers to see inside.

A sneak-peek inside the "Pink Palace" that is Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge. - Credit: Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge

"It's a very exciting time," Miss Brown said.

"Hair and beauty is something I am very passionate about and I have always just loved how a change of hairstyle can totally transform someone's personality."

Miss Brown will be celebrating the grand opening of her new salon with sparkling wine, cake, goodie bags and a raffle.

As well as hairdressing, the salon will provide eyelash treatments and serve luxury drinks in a vibrant setting of pink and gold, as well as flower wall displays.

"I call it the Pink Palace," Miss Brown said. "And I think it will be a really nice setting for people to come in to chat and unwind while they're getting the hair or treatments done."

Eyelash treatments are available at Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge in Gorleston. - Credit: Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge

Starting her career working as a "Saturday girl" at the age of 13, Miss Brown has dreamed of owning a salon since she was a little girl.

"I always wanted to do it, but I didn't expect it to happen so soon," Miss Brown said.

"When I started my apprenticeship at 16, and when I became self-employed three years later, I was just so focused on developing my skills and getting to know my customers. This is my dream job."

Miss Brown's dedication to her craft even saw her pushing through the pandemic. It was a risk, she said, "but it has definitely paid off to just get on with things".

New salon owner, Colby Brown, will be hosting the grand opening for Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge on Thursday from 6.30pm. - Credit: Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge

Having worked at three different salons in Gorleston throughout her career, Miss Brown considers the area to be her second home.

"I love Gorleston with a passion, and I'm so happy to be working in such a great area," she said.

Colby's Hair and Beauty Lounge is located next to Homes and Land Residential on Baker Street, and bookings are available from Tuesday morning.

For more information, follow Colby's Hair & Beauty Lounge Facebook group.