Lacons Brewery laps up lager counterpart in takeover deal

A Great Yarmouth-based brewery has expanded its drinks portfolio by taking over a Suffolk counterpart known for its top quality lagers.

Lacons Brewery has acquired Calvors Brewery, based near Ipswich and which has been running since 2008.

Calvors is known for its lagers and had become became one of just three lager-only craft breweries in England.

In a statement Lacons said that following "their most challenging years Calvors recently decided to shut down production from its family farm near Ipswich".

A flashback to 2009 with Calvors owner Alec Williamson - Credit: Archant

Lacons managing director, Mick Carver, said, "This established Suffolk beer brand is a welcome addition to our diverse portfolio.

"We've always championed local, and in light of the pandemic have strengthened our focus on supporting local businesses so we quickly stepped in so that the Calvors brand didn't disappear.

"We are incredibly excited to have this fantastic brand aboard, helping showcase our focus on local drinks. "

Calvors website says its core range features a Helles, Pilsner and Session IPA.