Market stalls ripped down in town centre

The next stage of the £4.7m Great Yarmouth market revamp project has seen former stalls started to be demolished by workmen.

On Tuesday afternoon empty stalls started to be torn down on the current market site, which is to be replaced with a new structure in a major Great Yarmouth Borough Council-led project.

Work has started on knocking down former market stalls - Credit: Jamie Skinner

The stalls that are being ripped down by contractors are ones that had been shut up as their owners did not want to relocate to the new area, or had belonged to traders who have moved into the new market space.

As of Tuesday seven traders had started operating in the new area, 13 months after work had started on it.

The move to the new market area has caused controversy as some stall holders had chosen not to relocate to the new structure, including Barrie’s Tea Stall and Brewer’s Chips.

The borough council says the new £4.7m market space will help boost the town centre's economy.