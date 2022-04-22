Security business celebrates opening of new headquarters
A family business which has provided celebrities with personal security in the past has officially opened its new Gorleston headquarters.
CTR Secure Services, run by Tremaine Kent and his siblings Adrian and Alison, has celebrated the opening of its new head office in Beacon Park.
Starting in 1996, the business originally set out to provide personal security for celebrities. Over the years, the business began to focus more on the security of business assets, such as mobile telephone masts.
Managing director Tremaine Kent said the opening of the new hub "has been a long time coming".
He said: "This journey began 24 years ago when we set the business up in Great Yarmouth.
"It seemed like an impossible dream to create an international and national private security company in the town - but here we are."
The business' new hub - known as Security House - will respond to callouts and oversee hundreds of remote sites monitored by CCTV and alarm systems in the UK.
Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Adrian Thompson officially opened the new ops centre with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
At the event, Mr Thompson said: "It has been a week of good news for the borough, what with the opening of The Range, the Superbike Warehouse and now this centre."
Director Alison Littlewood presented mayoress Jenny Thompson with a bouquet before the rest of the guests were invited into the building a presentation by Mr Kent.
Guests were then shown around the new building, including a tour of the technologically-advanced Physical Security Operation Centre (PSOC).
The PSOC is the core of the new headquarters and highlights all of the assets the company oversees through wall-to-wall monitors and round the clock responders.
CTR Secure Services operates in 73 countries and has over 200 security practitioners working for them. At Security House, CTR has 30 employees working for them, all of them are residents of the borough and were recruited locally.
The main services provided are security close protection to industries, in particular the communications sector and the physical security of remote communication sites across the UK.
CTR also provide public safety officers, mobile patrol services and close protection.
