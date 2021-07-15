Three major retailers moving in Great Yarmouth's King Street

Published: 11:28 AM July 15, 2021

The new Cex to the left and the new Sports Direct and Game to the right. Could this help increase footfall to the town centre? - Credit: James Weeds

Three major retailers have moved or are in the process of moving into Great Yarmouth's King Street.

The new Sports Direct, which is taking over the former Marks and Spencer unit, which closed in 2015. - Credit: James Weeds

Sports Direct

The sports clothing store, which announced it would be moving to the town centre unit in 2019, looks ready to open.

In June, Sports Direct had announced the store's opening date would be July 15.

However, a sign on the store entrance was in place on the morning of July 15 confirming that the new branch will open on Friday, July 16.

Game will be relocating from their Market Gates unit into former Marks and Spencer along with Sports Direct. - Credit: James Weeds

Game

Game, a fixture of Market Gates Shopping Centre, is relocating within the former Marks and Spencer unit along with Sports Direct.

Both Sports Direct and Game are owned by the Fraser Group and it is expected that other Fraser companies will use the former M&S space.

The new Cex store is located a few doors down from their old unit. - Credit: James Weeds

Cex

Cex has relocated to the unit between River Island and HSBC after its existing unit caught fire in June.

A Cex spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to announce that the Great Yarmouth store will be reopening in a brand new location."

An opening date for the new unit has yet to be announced.