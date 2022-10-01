Investigation into theft of £1,500 fishing nets is closed

Bins containing over £1,000 worth of fishing nets were stolen from boats stationed at Caister beach car park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

All lines of enquiry into the theft of thousands of pounds worth of fishing nets in Caister have been exhausted, police have said.

Over 10 days in August, two bins containing specialised sea bass nets were stolen from the back of fishing boats stationed at Caister beach car park.

The specialised fishing nets were valued at around £1,500, and police said they were taken between the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16 and 10am on Thursday, August 18.

Jason Miller, one of the people affected, said the nets were worth a lot more than their estimated value, as the vital equipment helped to secure fishermen's living.

Fisherman Jason Miller spoke out after his fishing nets were stolen in Caister - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"To us, it's mortgage payments, energy bills, meals and even school uniforms for our kids," he said.

Mr Miller added that the thieves who targeted the nets "knew what they were taking".

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson said that while the case is closed, the police would always review any new information provided.