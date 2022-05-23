Fly-tipping mattresses costs mother and son over £1,000

The mattresses and bed bases dumped in Copperfield Avenue, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: GYBC

A mother and son have been handed costs and fines of over £1,000 for dumping mattresses and bed bases behind their home.

Tony Baugh and Christine Baugh admitted dumping the beds behind their property on Copperfield Avenue, Great Yarmouth.

The waste had been deposited in the service alleyway, potentially blocking emergency vehicles from accessing the area.

They appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 17 for a prosecution by the borough council.

Both pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay £320 each, allowing for one third reduction for the guilty plea, plus a victim surcharge of £34.

Mr Baugh was also ordered to pay an additional £450 for costs.

Paul Wells, chairman of the borough council's environmental committee, said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable, and, in this example, it is especially frustrating as the offence has been committed in an area being targeted by the council to discourage crimes such as these.

“Whilst targeted patrols are carried out, the rangers cannot be everywhere and rely on other evidence, including public tip-offs.”

To report fly-tipping download the Love Clean Streets APP, or call 01493 846478.