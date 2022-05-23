News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Fly-tipping mattresses costs mother and son over £1,000

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 9:44 AM May 23, 2022
Couple fined for dumping mattresses in Great Yarmouth

The mattresses and bed bases dumped in Copperfield Avenue, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: GYBC

A mother and son have been handed costs and fines of over £1,000 for dumping mattresses and bed bases behind their home.

Tony Baugh and Christine Baugh admitted dumping the beds behind their property on Copperfield Avenue, Great Yarmouth.

The waste had been deposited in the service alleyway, potentially blocking emergency vehicles from accessing the area.

They appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday, May 17 for a prosecution by the borough council.

Both pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay £320 each, allowing for one third reduction for the guilty plea, plus a victim surcharge of £34.

Mr Baugh was also ordered to pay an additional £450 for costs.

Paul Wells, chairman of the borough council's environmental committee, said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable, and, in this example, it is especially frustrating as the offence has been committed in an area being targeted by the council to discourage crimes such as these.

Whilst targeted patrols are carried out, the rangers cannot be everywhere and rely on other evidence, including public tip-offs.”

To report fly-tipping download the Love Clean Streets APP, or call 01493 846478.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Cully Boggis died at his Gorleston home 

'Well-respected' tattoo artist died at home after taking cocaine

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Aaron Burton has been jailed after he admitted raping a teenage girl

Man who raped teen jailed for six years

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Man being arrested outside the Troll Cart

Four men arrested following altercation by Great Yarmouth pub

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham

Police called to 'altercation' between pupils at Norfolk school

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon