'It's disgraceful' - Vandals trash toilets for fifth time since £23k refurb
- Credit: Liz Coates
Vandals have smashed up a block of public toilets for the fifth time since the facility reopened following a £23,000 refurb.
The incident happened on Sunday (April 24) in Kingsway in Hemsby.
Witness Ryan Longley, 29, was waiting for the bus at around 5pm when he saw "a group of five youths" go into the male toilets for five to 10 minutes.
"I heard them shouting and banging," he said.
"Once they left I walked into the toilets and noticed they had vandalised the cubicles and there was also a very strong smell of weed."
Keith Kyriacou, parish council chairman, said the vandals had pulled six toilet roll holders, each costing £46, off the walls.
"It's disgraceful. Have they nothing better to do?"
It was the fifth time the toilets have been vandalised since reopening in April last year after a £23,000 refurb, he said.
The village's ranger has since repaired the toilets and given them a clean.