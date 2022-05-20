Pupils 'not afraid to share ideas' - School praised by Ofsted

A primary school in Gorleston continues to be a good place for learning with its "high expectations" of pupils, says an education watchdog.

Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy has been rated as good in its latest Ofsted report, which took place in March.

Praising Cliff Park's transition from an infant school to a primary school with "ambitious programmes of learning", the report said: "The curriculum is anchored in leaders’ high expectations and their commitment to inclusivity. Pupils with SEND are supported to access the same curriculum as their classmates."

During the inspection, it was noted that the 540 pupils are taught the values of kindness and equality, learning not only to behave well but also why it is important to do so.

Inspectors recognised the enthusiasm pupils hold for the subjects they are learning, as well as the fact they are "not afraid to share their ideas and 'have a go' in classroom discussions".

Ofsted inspected Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy on March 23 and 24, 2022. - Credit: Archant

It was also noted that pupils like to play their part in their school community, and develop respect for their peers, the academy, and the wider environment - including the "impressive" woodland walk.

Inspectors highlighted how pupils learn about careers during their time at the academy and become ambitious for their futures.

Pupils said they like that their good behaviour is recognised and rewarded, and inspectors pointed to positive ways teachers reinforced this.

The report noted there were inconsistencies with some teachers applying high curricular expectations and that "leaders should continue to train staff to deliver the curriculum expertly in all subjects".

Ofsted also recommended the school train new local governors, "so they are well placed to play their full part in the continuing effective governance of the school", including "that the website accurately reflects the good work taking place".

Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy principal Kate Rutherford. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Kate Rutherford, principal at Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy, said: "We are very proud of the results of this report, which accurately reflect the strong and caring community we have built here at Ormiston Cliff Park Primary Academy.

"We were particularly pleased that inspectors recognised the culture of learning at our academy, where pupils are encouraged to engage in discussions and be inquisitive about their lessons.

"I would like to thank all of our staff, pupils and the wider community for their continued support, which is at the heart of our academy’s success."