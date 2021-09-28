Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction

Published: 8:13 AM September 28, 2021

Adrian Thompson, inset, Great Yarmouth borough councillor and town mayor Adrian Thompson is leading a bid to buy land off Pound Lane in Filby. Picture: Joseph Norton/Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

A village is bidding to buy a parcel of land to save it from falling into the hands of developers.

The land at Pound Lane, Filby - famous for its flowers - is being sold at auction with a price tag of around £150,000.

The site had previously been targeted for 15 homes and an appeal against the local planning authority's refusal was dismissed by a government planning inspector.

Adrian Thompson, borough councillor and Great Yarmouth mayor, said he started asking for pledges just four days ago and already had £13,000.

The agricultural land on the fringe of Pound Lane, Filby near Great Yarmouth is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

He said he had no idea how much could be raised and whether there was any chance of securing the plot but was determined to "give it a shot."

"It is the only way we can secure it from developers. Otherwise in ten years' time we could be facing another planning battle and I do not want that," he said.

He added it would not be a good investment for anyone making a donation because they would not build on it.

The reward would be saving a slice of Norfolk.

"I don't know if we can get anywhere near that figure, and yes it might be a tall order but if we do not try I would regret it. We have to give it a shot.

"There might be someone out there who thinks 'I do like Filby, I will give it £10,000.'

"But it is not a good investment, it is just to keep a bit of Norfolk open space."

At the moment he is looking for pledges rather than cash.

A bid for 15 houses on the site was refused by the borough council in October 2020 due to concerns about the narrow road, potential contamination of the Trinity Broads and the site being outside development limits.

Officers had originally recommended approval saying the development was in a sustainable location with access to open spaces, education facilities and village amenities.

However, the loss of agricultural land and 76 objectors persuaded them to vote 9-2 against it.

Under the terms of the appeal decision nothing can happen to the land until 2030, Mr Thompson said.

To make a pledge call Mr Thompson on 01493 369250 or email adrian.thompson1@btconnect.com