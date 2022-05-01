Coastline runner shocked by dog poo bag beach rubbish

Luke Douglas-Home, right, with the mayor of Yarmouth Adrian Thompson, Jenny Thompson and staff members from the Pier Hotel - Credit: Luke Douglas-Home

A runner has competed an epic quest to cover all of Norfolk's coastline to highlight the danger of plastic waste to the environment.

Luke Douglas-Home, known as the Coastline Runner, finished the Norfolk leg of a national challenge on Saturday at Gorleston.

As part of his environmental awareness campaign Mr Douglas-Home was joined in a litter pick on Gorleston beach by the mayor of Great Yarmouth Adrian Thompson and his wife Jenny.

Luke Douglas-Home and Adrian and Jenny Thompson carry out a litter pick on Gorleston beach - Credit: Luke Douglas-Home

Mr Douglas-Home, who lives in Burnham Overy Staithe and London, set out in November on the Norfolk leg of his national coastline challenge.

Saturday's litter pick means he collected nearly 50 kgs of shoreline rubbish from Norfolk's beaches.

They collected mainly plastic rubbish, cigarette ends and dog poo bags

He said: “To leave plastic-coated dog’s mess for our environment is extraordinary behaviour."

Mr Douglas-Home aims to collect 1kg of plastic rubbish for every kilometre he runs across the nation's coast and so aims to return to Norfolk in July to make sure he collects another 100kg or waste to meet his target for the county.

He is asking people to contact him on his Instagram page - thecoastlinerunner- to suggest locations to help him complete his rubbish collecting challenge.

He said: "The Coastline Runner initiative is trying to collect 1 kgs of shoreline plastic for every 1 km ran, that would be great.

"Thus, I have to return to running the shoreline of Norfolk – so please can everyone tell me where shoreline plastic waste hot spots are?"

After his litter pick he then ran to Lowestoft, collecting more rubbish on the way.

Luke Douglas-Home reaches Lowestoft - Credit: Luke Douglas-Home

He set off on November 1 on his national challenge and the 50-year-old had aimed to complete around 13 miles at a time.

Luke Douglas-Home running in the Norfolk surf. He has declared the beaches as some of the cleanest he has ever seen. - Credit: supplied by Luke Douglas-Home

Mr Douglas-Home had said it meant he would run for one or two days a week, using public transport to make the journey home - likely London in term time, and Norfolk during the holidays.

Luke Douglas-Home a chartered environmentalist with A Future Without Rubbish CIC delivering a talk to school children. - Credit: supplied by Luke Douglas-Home

A chartered environmentalist with A Future Without Rubbish, he had said it was a personal challenge as well as a way of raising awareness about environmental threats and how they can be measured and tackled.