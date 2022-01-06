The search for missing Gorleston man continues

Pawel Martyniak, aka Paul, was last seen in Gorleston on Tuesday, November 30. - Credit: The Martyniak Family

The father of a missing 21-year-old has issued new pictures of his son as the search continues.

Pawel Martyniak, of Carrel Road, Gorleston, has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, November 30.

Pawel's father Andre described how the past five weeks have been for the Martyniak family.

Pawel Martyniak (right) with his father, Andre. - Credit: Martyniak Family

Andre Martyniak said: "It was our first Christmas without him.

"My wife is just devastated. She hasn't been able to do anything but cry.

"It has been a very sad time.

"We just don't know what to do."

Pawel is 5 ft 10, medium build and has brown curly hair and dark facial hair. - Credit: The Martyniak Family

Between the hours of 6pm and 7pm on November 30, it is believed Pawel was seen walking from his family home, passing through Kennedy Avenue, Orde Avenue and Victoria Road in the direction of Park Road.

When Pawel - aka Paul - left he took his mobile phone with his driver's licence in the phone case.

He also took his sister's phone.

Andre said that his son's phone was active until 5.50am on December 1 and his daughter's phone was active until December 2.

Pawel did not take his wallet or passport.

Andre said if his son took any money, it would not have been a lot.

"We would just like to know where he is," Andre said.

"It's very, very strange.

"If we knew he was somewhere safe, that would be enough.

"But we just don't know."

Images show Pawel Matyniak walking down the alleyway beside the tennis club at the bottom of Orde Avenue which leads to the Old Railway Line at 6.03pm on November 30. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Andre said their family in Poland have not heard from Pawel either.

Previously Pawel studied business at the University of Essex.

Andre believes his son might be around Colchester or London.

"If he would like to hide, that would be a good place to do it," Andre said.

"It's like looking for a needle in a haystack.

"We just want to know he is somewhere safe."

Pawel Martyniak was last seen around Victoria Road on 7pm on Tuesday, November 30. - Credit: Supplied

In an attempt to appeal for information on his son, Andre has set up a Facebook group called Find Paul Martyniak.

Pawel has also been registered on the Missing People website, where a poster can be downloaded.

Searches for Pawel have still been active but most areas he was thought to be have been thoroughly checked.

Pawel is described as white, approximately 5 ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Pawel used to be a student of University of Essex. - Credit: The Martyniak Family



