The search for missing Gorleston man continues
- Credit: The Martyniak Family
The father of a missing 21-year-old has issued new pictures of his son as the search continues.
Pawel Martyniak, of Carrel Road, Gorleston, has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, November 30.
Pawel's father Andre described how the past five weeks have been for the Martyniak family.
Andre Martyniak said: "It was our first Christmas without him.
"My wife is just devastated. She hasn't been able to do anything but cry.
"It has been a very sad time.
"We just don't know what to do."
Between the hours of 6pm and 7pm on November 30, it is believed Pawel was seen walking from his family home, passing through Kennedy Avenue, Orde Avenue and Victoria Road in the direction of Park Road.
When Pawel - aka Paul - left he took his mobile phone with his driver's licence in the phone case.
Most Read
- 1 Seafront abuse sees man end up with £769 fine
- 2 Man assaulted amid ongoing Sea Palling sex club row
- 3 Bimini Bon Boulash to perform in Great Yarmouth for BBC One documentary
- 4 Teenager in court over Great Yarmouth drug dealing charges
- 5 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village
- 6 Flats bid revealed for failed mental health hospital
- 7 New drone images show size and shape of £26m leisure centre
- 8 WATCH: A time traveller's view of Great Yarmouth landmarks
- 9 Think Tank boss hails Great Yarmouth town centre as 'a lovely place'
- 10 WATCH: Hooded boy kicks in shop door to steal Haribo
He also took his sister's phone.
Andre said that his son's phone was active until 5.50am on December 1 and his daughter's phone was active until December 2.
Pawel did not take his wallet or passport.
Andre said if his son took any money, it would not have been a lot.
"We would just like to know where he is," Andre said.
"It's very, very strange.
"If we knew he was somewhere safe, that would be enough.
"But we just don't know."
Andre said their family in Poland have not heard from Pawel either.
Previously Pawel studied business at the University of Essex.
Andre believes his son might be around Colchester or London.
"If he would like to hide, that would be a good place to do it," Andre said.
"It's like looking for a needle in a haystack.
"We just want to know he is somewhere safe."
In an attempt to appeal for information on his son, Andre has set up a Facebook group called Find Paul Martyniak.
Pawel has also been registered on the Missing People website, where a poster can be downloaded.
Searches for Pawel have still been active but most areas he was thought to be have been thoroughly checked.
Pawel is described as white, approximately 5 ft 10 in height, and of medium build with brown curly hair, dark facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 9 of December 1, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.