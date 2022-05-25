News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Spectacular' parade of horses to celebrate Queen's Jubilee on Golden Mile

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM May 25, 2022
26 Friesian horses will be trotting down Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile - Credit: Kerry Tarrant Photography

More than two dozen horse riders will be paying a special tribute to the Queen along Great Yarmouth's seafront.

Thursday, June 2 will see 26 Friesian horses trotting down the Golden Mile from 2pm as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The horses and their riders will be gathering in Beaconsfield Recreation Ground beforehand and the mayor of Great Yarmouth Graham Plant is due to judge the best dressed horse there.

Friesian horses will be taking centre stage for jubilee seafront celebrations - Credit: Kerry Tarrant Photography

The horses will then leave for Joyland at 1.50pm and then set off down the Golden Mile.

The group will turnaround at the Kings Road/South Beach Parade roundabout.

Organiser Julie Long said: "The riders will all be dressed in red, white and blue and the horses will all wear red, white and blue sashes, it will be quite a unique and spectacular sight to see."

It will be held the same day as the Trooping of the Colour.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
