Great Yarmouth area gears up for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

People in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and their surrounding villages are gearing up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style.

As part of the major celebrations Great Yarmouth Borough has organised a series of events.

They are:

Thursday, June 2, 6.30pm to 10pm Anchor Gardens, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth – Free public event as part of the international chain of beacons to mark the jubilee.

Music will start from 6.30pm, with the beacon lighting ceremony beginning at 9.40pm. The lighting will be followed by fireworks sponsored by Visit Great Yarmouth.

Friday, June 3, 10.30am to 11.30am Great Yarmouth Minister – Civic jubilee service led by the Rev Simon Ward. Free to attend, no tickets required.

Saturday, June 4, 7pm to 11pm Great Yarmouth Town Hall – Jubilee celebration civic dinner: guests will enjoy a four course banquet and live entertainment. £42 per ticket. To book email events@great-yarmouth.gov.uk or call 01493 846154.

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

The Pleasure Beach is also organising an event for the jubilee. It is putting on an evening of fireworks on Wednesday, June 1.

To be inside the park for the fireworks, visitors can purchase a ticket for the 6.30pm to 9.30pm slot.

In Gorleston St Mary Magdalene Church, in partnership with Freshly Greated and Magdalen Way Methodist Church, will be hosting Summer on the Mag for the Jubilee from 1pm to 5pm on Thursday, June 2 on Magdalen Square.

Among the many events planned in villages are:

Hemsby – a picnic in the park event is on Sunday, June 5 from 2 to 8pm.

The volunteers at Hemsby Lifeboat have also organised two nights of fireworks to celebrate the jubilee.

On Friday, June 3 there will be a bar, barbecue, music and fireworks from 5pm and then from 5pm on Sunday, June 5 there will be a bar, music and fireworks from 5pm.

In Bradwell a beacon will be lit on the Thursday night on top of the church tower. On Friday, June 3 there will be a street party on Church Walk and on Saturday, June 4 there is live streaming of the concert at Buckingham Palace on large-screen TVs, with tea and cakes in the church.

Then on Sunday, June 5 there will a jubilee celebration service at St Nicholas Church and a

picnic in the park on Green

Lane.

People across the borough will be celebrating the Queen's 70 years as monarch - Credit: PA

In Caister on Thursday, June 2 there will be a jubilee mini market from 10am to 3pm and a picnic in the park event from 12pm at Caister playing field.

They will be followed by an evening beach barbecue on the dunes next to the lifeboat station.

The crew will be selling hot food and there will be a licensed bar and music from 7.30pm.

And at 9.45pm, a beacon will be lit accompanied by a piper playing a tune specially written for the jubilee.

Over the bank holiday weekend celebrations in Caister a four-day jubilee beer festival is being held at California Tavern.

In Filby on Saturday, June 4 there will be a free children’s tea party from 2 to 6pm on the playing field. There will be a benefice service of thanksgiving at the church on Sunday, June 5 followed by the big lunch in celebration of the jubilee.

In Somerton a beacon will be lit on the Thursday night at the village hall garden from 8.30pm and the next day there is a party in the park event from 3pm.

Acle will be joining in with the celebrations with a big band concert on Friday, June 3, a children’s party on Saturday, June 4 2pm to 4pm at the recreation centre and a street party on Sunday, June 5.



