Have you had cancer trial volunteer letter delivered?

A mobile clinic - which will be used for Great Yarmouth volunteers to leave a blood sample - will be based at Tesco Extra on Pasteur Road from June 4 until June 25. - Credit: PA

Letters have started dropping through letterboxes across Great Yarmouth inviting people to take part in a revolutionary cancer test trial.

Thousands of people in the town aged 50 to 77 are being invited to take part in a NHS-Galleri trial organised by Grail Bio Uk Ltd in the partnership with NHS England and King's College London.

Great Yarmouth has been selected as one of several places across the east of England to take part in the trial of the new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

It involves people registering to take part and then having a blood sample taken at a mobile clinic unit at the Tesco Extra store on Pasteur Road and filling in a health survey to see if they are suitable for the trial.

People who are eligible will be asked to come back to a mobile clinic 12 months and 24 months after their first appointment.

The letter sent out to residents says: "We are inviting you to take part in an important research study on a new test called Galleri that may be able to detect cancer early.

The test is a simple blood test that research has shown is particularly effective at finding cancers that are difficult to identify early – such as head and neck, bowel, lung, pancreatic, and throat cancers. - Credit: PA

"This study involves giving a blood sample at a mobile clinic and filling out surveys about your health.

"This research will help us to understand if the Galleri test works well in the NHS to find cancer early, when it is easier to treat.

"If you decide to volunteer to take part, you will be helping the NHS and its partners to make progress in detecting cancer before symptoms appear."

Places for the test are limited so volunteers need to sign up the trial by June 14.

The NHS-Galleri trial aims to recruit 140,000 volunteers nationally to see how well the test works in the NHS.

Dr Suzanne Phillips, clinical lead at the Norfolk and Waveney Cancer Transformation Programme, said: "By taking part in this trial, the people of Great Yarmouth will be at the forefront of developing a test that has the potential to save lives from cancer in England and around the world.

"Registering for the trial is easy – just look out for the letter which will show you how to book an appointment online or over the phone.”